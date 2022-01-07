Dense Fog Advisory issued January 7 at 2:24AM PST until January 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Very low visibility of one quarter mile or less will
create dangerous driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major roadways that will be affected by
dense fog include Highways 1 and 101.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.