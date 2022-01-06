Dense Fog Advisory issued January 6 at 8:58PM PST until January 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara

County Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ventura County Coast

and Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility of one quarter mile or less will

create dangerous driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major roadways that will be affected by

dense fog include Highways 1 and 101 from Ventura County

northward, Highway 246 in Santa Barbara County, and the 10, 105,

110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways as well as Pacific Coast Highway

in Los Angeles County.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.