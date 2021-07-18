Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 2:50PM PDT until July 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* Impacts…Given the very dry fuels, any cloud to ground

lightning strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires

across the warning area. Gusty and erratic winds with

thunderstorms will also bring the threat of rapid fire spread

with any new ignitions. For coastal areas, the greatest threat

of fire ignitions and spread will be coastal foothills and

interior areas where fuels are driest.

* Thunderstorms…Threat of isolated to widely scattered dry and

wet thunderstorms that could produce little rainfall,

accompanied with cloud to ground lightning.

* Outflow Winds…Strong and erratic wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible near any thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected shortly. A combination of extremely dry fuels, gusty

erratic winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms can

result in extreme fire behavior.