Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 2:50PM PDT until July 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* Impacts…Given the very dry fuels, any cloud to ground
lightning strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires
across the warning area. Gusty and erratic winds with
thunderstorms will also bring the threat of rapid fire spread
with any new ignitions. For coastal areas, the greatest threat
of fire ignitions and spread will be coastal foothills and
interior areas where fuels are driest.
* Thunderstorms…Threat of isolated to widely scattered dry and
wet thunderstorms that could produce little rainfall,
accompanied with cloud to ground lightning.
* Outflow Winds…Strong and erratic wind gusts up to 40 mph are
possible near any thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are expected shortly. A combination of extremely dry fuels, gusty
erratic winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms can
result in extreme fire behavior.