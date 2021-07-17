Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 2:56PM PDT until July 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

CCA

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning FOR THUNDERSTORMS WITH POTENTIAL FOR DRY

LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS, which is in effect from 6 AM

Sunday to 10 AM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* Impacts…Given the very dry fuels, any cloud to ground

lightning strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires

across the warning area. Gusty and erratic winds with

thunderstorms will also bring the threat of rapid fire spread

with any new ignitions. For coastal areas, the greatest threat

of fire ignitions and spread will be coastal foothills and

interior areas where fuels are driest.

* Thunderstorms…Increased threat of isolated to scattered dry

and wet thunderstorms that could produce little rainfall,

accompanied with cloud to ground lightning.

* Outflow Winds…Strong and erratic wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible near any thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected shortly. A combination of extremely dry fuels, gusty

erratic winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms can

result in extreme fire behavior.