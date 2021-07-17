Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 2:24PM PDT until July 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning FOR THUNDERSTORMS WITH POTENTIAL FOR DRY

LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS, which is in effect from 6 AM

Sunday to 10 AM PDT Monday.

* Impacts…Given the very dry fuels, any cloud to ground

lightning strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires

across the warning area. Gusty and erratic winds with

thunderstorms will also bring the threat of rapid fire spread

with any new ignitions.

* Thunderstorms…Increased threat of isolated to scattered dry

and wet thunderstorms that could produce little rainfall,

accompanied with cloud to ground lightning.

* Outflow Winds…Strong and erratic wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible near any thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected shortly. A combination of extremely dry fuels, gusty

erratic winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms can

result in extreme fire behavior.