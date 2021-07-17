Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 2:24PM PDT until July 19 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning FOR THUNDERSTORMS WITH POTENTIAL FOR DRY
LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS, which is in effect from 6 AM
Sunday to 10 AM PDT Monday.
* Impacts…Given the very dry fuels, any cloud to ground
lightning strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires
across the warning area. Gusty and erratic winds with
thunderstorms will also bring the threat of rapid fire spread
with any new ignitions.
* Thunderstorms…Increased threat of isolated to scattered dry
and wet thunderstorms that could produce little rainfall,
accompanied with cloud to ground lightning.
* Outflow Winds…Strong and erratic wind gusts up to 40 mph are
possible near any thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are expected shortly. A combination of extremely dry fuels, gusty
erratic winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms can
result in extreme fire behavior.
