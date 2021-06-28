Excessive Heat Warning issued June 28 at 1:48AM PDT until June 28 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 107 expected. There will
continue to be locally gusty winds to 35 mph around Gaviota
early this morning, therefore the wind advisory has been
cancelled.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.