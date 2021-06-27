Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 2:11AM PDT until June 28 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 106 expected. For the Wind
Advisory, areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected, strongest across the Santa Ynez
range. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph likely across the hills above
Gaviota. Winds will temporarily drop below advisory levels a few
hours this morning, then increase back to Wind Advisory
thresholds.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning
to 9 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.