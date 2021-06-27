Excessive Heat Warning issued June 27 at 11:22AM PDT until June 28 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 106 expected. For the Wind

Advisory, areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts between 45 and 55 mph expected, strongest across the Santa

Ynez range.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM PDT Monday.

For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.