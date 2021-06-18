Excessive Heat Warning issued June 18 at 1:43PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daily high temperatures
between 97 and 107 common and very warm nights.
* WHERE…The mountains and interior valleys of Los Angeles,
Ventura and Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk for
heat-related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, and active
outdoors for many hours.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.