Excessive Heat Warning issued June 18 at 1:43PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daily high temperatures

between 97 and 107 common and very warm nights.

* WHERE…The mountains and interior valleys of Los Angeles,

Ventura and Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk for

heat-related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, and active

outdoors for many hours.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.