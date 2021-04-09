High Wind Warning issued April 9 at 2:49PM PDT until April 10 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Areas of northwest to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest across the hills above Montecito

and areas west of Refugio.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara

County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This

includes Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as the Gaviota

and San Marcos Passes.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.