High Wind Warning issued April 9 at 1:26AM PDT until April 10 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northwest to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest across the hills above Montecito
and areas west of Refugio.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This
includes Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as the Gaviota and
San Marcos Passes.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.