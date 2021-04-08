High Wind Warning issued April 8 at 3:49AM PDT until April 10 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest to north winds 25

to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind

Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

between 35 and 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara

County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 9

AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This

includes Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as the Gaviota and

San Marcos Passes.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.