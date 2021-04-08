High Wind Warning issued April 8 at 3:49AM PDT until April 10 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest to north winds 25
to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind
Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
between 35 and 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 9
AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This
includes Highways 101, 154 and 192…as well as the Gaviota and
San Marcos Passes.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.