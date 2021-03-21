High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 11:47PM PDT until March 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of north to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to 65 mph, strongest in the hills above Montecito and
Carpinteria.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will
be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will affect travel in and near
the Santa Ynez Range, including on Highways 154 and 192.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas. Use
caution if you must drive.
Comments