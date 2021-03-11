Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 3:06AM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds
expected. Additional snow accumulations from 4 to 8 inches for
elevations above 4000 feet, down to a dusting for elevations
around 2500 feet. The Interstate 5 Tejon Pass could see 1 to 2
inches of snow. Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Mountains of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and
Los Angeles County excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing
snow and icy roads could make for dangerous driving
conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and
travel delays on mountain roads, including low elevation
passes such as Highway 33 in Ventura County, Highway 154 in
Santa Barbara county, as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14
in Los Angeles County. A dusting to light snow accumulations
will also be possible for the foothills.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally range between
2500 to 3500 feet. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulations are also
possible for the foothills of the Antelope and Cuyama Valleys
and the Carrizo hills.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.