Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 5:10AM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty southwest to west winds expected.

Total snow accumulations from 6 to 12 inches for elevations

above 4500 feet, down to a dusting for elevations around 3000

feet. The Interstate 5 Tejon Pass could see 1 to 3 inches of

snow, especially after 8 am this morning. Southwest to west

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and

Los Angeles County excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing

snow and icy roads could make for dangerous driving

conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and

travel delays on mountain roads, including low elevation passes

such as Highway 33 in Ventura County, Highway 154 in Santa

Barbara county, as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los

Angeles County. A dusting to light snow accumulations will also

be possible for the foothills.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start around 4000 feet,

but lower to 2500 to 3500 feet for Wednesday and Thursday.

Minor snow accumulations are also possible for the foothills

of the Antelope and Cuyama Valleys which may require winter

weather advisories.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.