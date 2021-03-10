Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 1:49PM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds

expected. Additional snow accumulations from 4 to 8 inches for

elevations above 4000 feet, down to a dusting for elevations

around 2500 feet. The Interstate 5 Tejon Pass could see 1 to 3

inches of snow. Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and

Los Angeles County excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing

snow and icy roads could make for dangerous driving

conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and

travel delays on mountain roads, including low elevation

passes such as Highway 33 in Ventura County, Highway 154 in

Santa Barbara county, as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14

in Los Angeles County. A dusting to light snow accumulations

will also be possible for the foothills.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally range between

2500 to 3500 feet. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulations are also

possible for the foothills of the Antelope and Cuyama Valleys

and the Carrizo hills.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.