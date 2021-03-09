Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 8:03PM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty southwest to west winds expected.
Total snow accumulations from 6 to 12 inches for elevations
above 4500 feet, down to a dusting for elevations around 3000
feet. The Interstate 5 Tejon Pass could see 1 to 3 inches of
snow, especially after 8 am Wednesday. Southwest to west winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Mountains of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and
Los Angeles County excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 1 AM Wednesday to 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing
snow and icy roads could make for dangerous driving
conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and
travel delays on mountain roads, including low elevation
passes such as Highway 33 in Ventura County, Highway 154 in
Santa Barbara county, as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14
in Los Angeles County. A dusting to light snow accumulations
will also be possible for the foothills.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start around 4000 feet,
but lower to 2500 to 3500 feet for Wednesday and Thursday.
Minor snow accumulations are also possible for the foothills
of the Antelope and Cuyama Valleys which may require winter
weather advisories.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.