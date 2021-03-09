Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 3:47AM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty southwest to west winds expected.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 4500 feet

with local amounts up to 15 inches expected in the San

Gabriels. Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County

Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing

snow and icy roads could make for dangerous driving

conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and

travel delays on mountain roads, including low elevation

passes such as Highway 33 in Ventura County, Highway 154 in

Santa Barbara county, as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14

in Los Angeles County. A dusting to light snow accumulations

will also be possible for the foothills of the An.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minor snow accumulations are also

possible for the foothills of the Antelope and Cuyama Valleys

which may require winter weather advisories.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.