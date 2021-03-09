Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 3:47AM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty southwest to west winds expected.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 4500 feet
with local amounts up to 15 inches expected in the San
Gabriels. Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County
Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa
Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing
snow and icy roads could make for dangerous driving
conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and
travel delays on mountain roads, including low elevation
passes such as Highway 33 in Ventura County, Highway 154 in
Santa Barbara county, as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14
in Los Angeles County. A dusting to light snow accumulations
will also be possible for the foothills of the An.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minor snow accumulations are also
possible for the foothills of the Antelope and Cuyama Valleys
which may require winter weather advisories.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.