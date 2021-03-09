Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 2:07PM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty southwest to west winds expected.

Total snow accumulations from 6 to 12 inches for elevations

above 4500 feet, down to a dusting for elevations around 3000

feet. The Interstate 5 Tejon Pass could see 1 to 3 inches of

snow, especially after 8 am Wednesday. Southwest to west winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains of Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and

Los Angeles County excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing

snow and icy roads could make for dangerous driving conditions.

These conditions could lead to road closures and travel delays

on mountain roads, including low elevation passes such as

Highway 33 in Ventura County, Highway 154 in Santa Barbara

county, as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles

County. A dusting to light snow accumulations will also be

possible for the foothills.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start around 4000 feet,

but lower to 2500 to 3500 feet for Wednesday and Thursday.

Minor snow accumulations are also possible for the foothills of

the Antelope and Cuyama Valleys which may require winter weather

advisories.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.