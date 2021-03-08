Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 6:02PM PST until March 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty southwest to west winds expected.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 4500 feet with

local amounts up to 15 inches expected in the San Gabriels.

Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County

Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing

snow and icy roads could make for dangerous driving conditions.

These conditions could lead to road closures and travel delays

on mountain roads, including low elevation passes such as

Highway 33 in Ventura County, Highway 154 in Santa Barbara

county, as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles

County. A dusting to light snow accumulations will also be

possible for the foothills of the An

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minor snow accumulations are also possible

for the foothills of the Antelope and Cuyama Valleys which may

require winter weather advisories.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.