High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 3:13AM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to

70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along Highway

14 and Interstate 5.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.