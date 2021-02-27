High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 4:28AM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 3
PM PST Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This
includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5
and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.