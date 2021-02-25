High Wind Warning issued February 25 at 4:32AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Local gusts to 65 mph in the morning.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result. In Los Angeles County, roadways that will

be affected include Interstate 5 and the 101, 118, 170, 210,

and 405 freeways. For Ventura County, roadways that will be

affected include the 23, 101, and 118 freeways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.