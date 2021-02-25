High Wind Warning issued February 25 at 4:32AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Local gusts to 65 mph in the morning.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result. In Los Angeles County, roadways that will
be affected include Interstate 5 and the 101, 118, 170, 210,
and 405 freeways. For Ventura County, roadways that will be
affected include the 23, 101, and 118 freeways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments