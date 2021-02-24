High Wind Warning issued February 24 at 8:22PM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways

that will be affected include Highway 33 in Ventura County as

well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees. Use caution if you must drive. Secure outdoor objects,

such as lawn furniture.