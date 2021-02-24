High Wind Warning issued February 24 at 3:23AM PST until February 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains
excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways that
will be affected include Highway 33 in Ventura County as well
as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees. Use caution if you must drive. Secure outdoor objects,
such as lawn furniture.
Comments