High Wind Warning issued February 20 at 5:27PM PST until February 20 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest to north winds 25 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM PST this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments