High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 6:12AM PST until February 16 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.