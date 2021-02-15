High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 9:02PM PST until February 16 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 3 AM to noon PST
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may
be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in
Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los
Angeles County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
