High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 4:20AM PST until February 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from noon today to noon PST
Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This
includes Highway 154 through the San Marcos Pass.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
