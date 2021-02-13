High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 4:20AM PST until February 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph tonight into

Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from noon today to noon PST

Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This

includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5

and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.