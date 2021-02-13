High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 2:24PM PST until February 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This

includes Highway 154 through the San Marcos Pass.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.