Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 6:51AM PST until January 29 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 feet over elevations above 5500 feet.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Numerous snow showers will bring additional
snowfall to the area this morning. There is also a slight
chance of thunderstorms with periods of heavy snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.