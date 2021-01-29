Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 6:51AM PST until January 29 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 feet above 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snow covered roads
and poor visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Numerous snow showers will bring additional
snowfall to the area this morning. There is also a slight
chance of thunderstorms with periods of heavy snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.