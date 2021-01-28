Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:49AM PST until January 29 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8

to 12 inches over elevations above 5500 feet. Damaging south

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph at times.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snowfall is

expected to occur Thursday into Thursday evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.