Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:27PM PST until January 29 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

feet over 6000 feet. Damaging south winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph at times through this evening.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snowfall is expected

to occur through tonight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.