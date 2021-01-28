Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:27PM PST until January 29 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
feet over elevations above 5500 feet. South winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 50 mph this evening.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snowfall is expected
to occur through this evening, with additional moderate snow
later tonight into Friday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.