Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 10:16PM PST until January 29 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet over elevations above 5500 feet. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph this evening.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snowfall is

expected to occur through this evening, with additional

moderate snow later tonight into Friday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.