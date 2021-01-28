High Wind Warning issued January 28 at 12:52AM PST until January 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.

Highest gusts in the foothills.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong may down trees and power lines,

causing property damage or power outages. Cross winds can make

driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles and vehicles towing trailers.This includes Highway 101

and State Route 46 as well as Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.