Flash Flood Warning issued January 28 at 3:01AM PST until January 28 at 4:45AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Avila Burn Scar in…

Southwestern San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

* Until 445 AM PST.

* At 301 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain approaching the

Avila Burn Scar. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The

expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional

rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Avila burn scar will result in debris

flows causing local damage. The debris flows can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain in and around the

Avila Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of directly below theAvila Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Areas in and around the Avila Burn Scar.

A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and

debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or

immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect

life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it

is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second

story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path

of fast-moving water and debris flows.