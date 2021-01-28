Flash Flood Warning issued January 28 at 2:26AM PST until January 28 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 226 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that moderate to heavy rain was falling from Cambria to Cayucos
including Harmony, San Simeon and surrounding areas. Between 5 and
10 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of one half to three
quarters of inch per hour are expected to continue. Additional
rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.
Hourly rainfall rates this high will continue to bring Flash
flooding across the warned area.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cambria, San Simeon, Harmony, Hearst Castle and Cayucos.
California Highway Patrol reported multiple mud and debris flows
around Highway 46 near Highway 1.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.