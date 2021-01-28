Flash Flood Warning issued January 28 at 2:26AM PST until January 28 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

At 226 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that moderate to heavy rain was falling from Cambria to Cayucos

including Harmony, San Simeon and surrounding areas. Between 5 and

10 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of one half to three

quarters of inch per hour are expected to continue. Additional

rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.

Hourly rainfall rates this high will continue to bring Flash

flooding across the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cambria, San Simeon, Harmony, Hearst Castle and Cayucos.

California Highway Patrol reported multiple mud and debris flows

around Highway 46 near Highway 1.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.