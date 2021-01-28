Flash Flood Warning issued January 28 at 1:34AM PST until January 28 at 2:30AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

* Until 230 AM PST.

* At 134 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Avila Beach including the Avila Burn

Scar, Shell Beach, Baywood-Los Osos, Diablo Canyon, Highway 101

over Cuesta Grade and Santa Margarita.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.