Flash Flood Warning issued January 28 at 12:02AM PST until January 28 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California…

* Until 400 AM PST.

* At 1202 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

very heavy rain falling in Cambria and Cayucos. Between 4 and 8

inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to

1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cambria, San Simeon, Hearst Castle and Cayucos.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.