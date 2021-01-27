Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 3:55AM PST until January 29 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet over 6000 feet. Locally to 3 feet at higher elevations.

Damaging south winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph at times.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.