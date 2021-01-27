High Wind Warning issued January 27 at 10:51AM PST until January 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Mountains.
Strongest in the hills and peaks.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This
includes Highways 1 and 101.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.