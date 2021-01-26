Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 2:20PM PST until January 29 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

feet over elevations above 6000 feet. Damaging south winds 25

to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph at times.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.