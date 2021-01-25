Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 2:25PM PST until January 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches expected for elevations above 4000 feet, with

light accumulations down to 2500 foot elevations. West to

northwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. This including

Interstate 5 from Gorman to the Grapevine.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Moderate snow, gusty winds, and low visibilities in

blowing snow and icy roads will make for dangerous driving

conditions. These conditions could lead to many hours of road

closures and travel delays, including travel along Interstate 5

from Gorman to the Grapevine. In addition, extended exposure to

cold and wind could be life-threatening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.