* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees. People camping on the Channel Islands should act now to

secure tents and loose items.

People should avoid being outside around trees and branches.