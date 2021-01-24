High Wind Warning issued January 24 at 1:54PM PST until January 25 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments