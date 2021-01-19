Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 9:46PM PST until January 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR THE SANTA
BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, CENTRAL COAST, AND
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY…
.Moderate to strong and offshore winds will continue to affect
portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties through
Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are
likely across the higher mountain areas. The lowest humidities
will continue to affect coastal and valley areas where downslope
drying has been maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire
ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the
threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially
considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest
California.
* Winds…Northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 35
to 50 mph are expected for the Central Coast and Santa Ynez
Valley, strongest in the foothills. For the mountains,
northeast to east winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging wind gusts
of 60 to 70 mph likely.
* Relative Humidity…15 to 30 percent.
* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
Due to the strength of the expected winds, there will be an
increased potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing
an increased threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will
be an increased risk for power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition
sources.