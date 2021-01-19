Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 9:46PM PST until January 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR THE SANTA

BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, CENTRAL COAST, AND

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY…

.Moderate to strong and offshore winds will continue to affect

portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties through

Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are

likely across the higher mountain areas. The lowest humidities

will continue to affect coastal and valley areas where downslope

drying has been maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire

ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the

threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially

considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest

California.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 35

to 50 mph are expected for the Central Coast and Santa Ynez

Valley, strongest in the foothills. For the mountains,

northeast to east winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging wind gusts

of 60 to 70 mph likely.

* Relative Humidity…15 to 30 percent.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

Due to the strength of the expected winds, there will be an

increased potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing

an increased threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will

be an increased risk for power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.