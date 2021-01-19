Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 9:35AM PST until January 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHWEST CALIFORNIA

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH STRONG AND DAMAGING OFFSHORE WINDS…

.A strong and widespread damaging wind event is expected to

impact a large portion of Southwest California through

Wednesday morning, with the peak of the wind event today into

tonight. Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected

across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the

peak, as well as the higher elevations of San Luis Obispo and

Santa Barbara counties. The lowest humidities with this event are

expected to be today across coastal and valley areas where downslope

drying will be maximized. There will be an increased risk of fire

ignitions due to downed trees and powerlines, along with the

threat of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, especially

considering the very dry fuels in place across Southwest

California.

* Winds…Northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts of 35 to 50 mph are expected for the Central Coast and

Santa Ynez Valley, strongest in the foothills. For the

mountains, northeast to east winds 30 to 50 mph with damaging

wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph likely.

* Relative Humidity…15 to 30 percent.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

Due to the strength of the expected winds, there will be an

increased potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing

an increased threat of fire ignitions. In addition, there will

be an increased risk for power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition

sources.